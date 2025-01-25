Left Menu

Tech-Powered Spiritual Odyssey: AI Transforms Maha Kumbh 2025

Union Minister Raksha Khadse applauded the Uttar Pradesh government for its effective use of AI in managing the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The event has witnessed over 10.80 crore devotees so far. Upcoming significant dates, including Mauni Amavasya, are set to draw even larger crowds, underscoring the event's spiritual and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:42 IST
Tech-Powered Spiritual Odyssey: AI Transforms Maha Kumbh 2025
Union Minister Raksha Khadse (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Raksha Khadse commended the Uttar Pradesh government's strategic implementation of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), to enhance the management of Maha Kumbh 2025. This integration has streamlined the vast event's logistics and improved the experience for the millions of visiting pilgrims, Khadse stated in a conversation with ANI on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial inspection today, following reports of unprecedented crowds descending upon the sacred confluence at Prayagraj. As of Friday, more than 10.80 crore devotees have participated in the spiritual rites, marking a significant turnout for the ongoing religious festival.

Despite the chill, a multitude of believers gathered at Triveni Sangam, renowned for its spiritual significance. Authorities are diligently preparing for Mauni Amavasya on January 29, a date projected to attract even larger gatherings. The current Maha Kumbh Mela aims to accommodate over 45 Crore visitors, embodying a profound expression of faith rooted in Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025