Tech-Powered Spiritual Odyssey: AI Transforms Maha Kumbh 2025

Union Minister Raksha Khadse commended the Uttar Pradesh government's strategic implementation of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), to enhance the management of Maha Kumbh 2025. This integration has streamlined the vast event's logistics and improved the experience for the millions of visiting pilgrims, Khadse stated in a conversation with ANI on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial inspection today, following reports of unprecedented crowds descending upon the sacred confluence at Prayagraj. As of Friday, more than 10.80 crore devotees have participated in the spiritual rites, marking a significant turnout for the ongoing religious festival.

Despite the chill, a multitude of believers gathered at Triveni Sangam, renowned for its spiritual significance. Authorities are diligently preparing for Mauni Amavasya on January 29, a date projected to attract even larger gatherings. The current Maha Kumbh Mela aims to accommodate over 45 Crore visitors, embodying a profound expression of faith rooted in Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)