GAIL Chairman Optimistic about Energy Sector Outlook Under Trump

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman of GAIL India, forecasts a favorable landscape for the energy sector during President Trump's second term, citing potential softening in oil and gas prices. Yet, he noted this might take time due to paused LNG export facilities.

Gupta, speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, outlined GAIL's goal to boost capital expenditure to Rs 10,000-12,000 crore within 3-5 years. This effort aligns with ongoing projects like the Kochi-Mangalore-Bangalore pipeline, aiming to reinforce India's energy infrastructure.

Amid expectations from the upcoming Union Budget, Gupta seeks relief from compression charges on CNG and integration of natural gas under GST. GAIL's net-zero emission strategy is also accelerating, with a target to achieve it by 2035, highlighting the company's commitment to sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)