Uttarakhand CM Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Flag Unfurling Ceremony

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the 76th Republic Day by unfurling the national flag, extending congratulations, and highlighting India's developing society under PM Modi's leadership. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling responsibilities for a strong and prosperous nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:12 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a patriotic celebration of the 76th Republic Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unfurled the national flag at his Dehradun residence on Sunday. The ceremony was marked by congratulations from the CM, who also led attendees in reciting the Preamble of the Constitution.

Addressing the occasion, CM Dhami expressed optimism about India's progress, noting that the constitutional aspirations are becoming a reality. "Our republic stands robust on the world stage. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, society is advancing and work continues steadfastly," he remarked, urging citizens to uphold their responsibilities to nurture this strength.

The Chief Minister further asserted that the government is actively working for the welfare of all societal sections under PM Modi's leadership. With a focus on prosperity and development, rapid progress is being made across Uttarakhand, reflecting the state's comprehensive growth efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

