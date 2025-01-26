India-Indonesia Unity Shines at 76th Republic Day Parade

President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto concluded their participation in the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, departing Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy accompanied by the President's bodyguards.

Indonesia was invited to participate in this year's celebrations, with President Subianto serving as the chief guest. The Indonesian military contingent featured prominently in the parade, showcasing a 190-member band and 152 cadets from the Indonesian National Armed Forces, highlighting the cultural and military ties between the two nations.

The Indonesian Military Academy's Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta band captivated audiences with a masterful performance, demonstrating discipline and unity through a blend of instruments including snare drums, flutes, and trumpets. Their participation underscored Indonesia's military prowess and rich cultural heritage, reinforcing international camaraderie.

The marching contingent of 152 Indonesian personnel emphasized the nation's unity and strength, resonating with the national motto "Bhinneka Tunggal Ika" (Unity in Diversity). Their display of precision illustrated both military capability and solidarity.

President Murmu led the day's events, reflecting on 75 years of constitutional enactment and championing 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial, marking another solemn aspect of the celebrations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)