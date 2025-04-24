Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meet President Droupadi Murmu: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meet President Droupadi Murmu: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Race Heats Up: South Korea's Political Landscape Shifts Ahead of Presidential Election
Lee Jae-myung Steps Down Amid South Korea's Presidential Race Drama
New OCR Reduction by Reserve Bank Reflects Government’s Financial Discipline
President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs go into full effect, including a combined 104% on China, reports AP.
Germany Nears Historic Coalition: Conservatives and Social Democrats Forge New Government