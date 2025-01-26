India's 76th Republic Day: A Vibrant Display of Unity and Military Prowess

India's 76th Republic Day extended its festive celebrations beyond borders on Sunday, with Indian security forces spreading messages of unity and goodwill by exchanging sweets with counterparts from Bangladesh and Nepal. At the zero-point of the Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh Border in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, the Border Security Force (BSF) shared sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel to mark Republic Day.

Simultaneously, in the picturesque region of Panitanki in Darjeeling, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel exchanged sweets with the Nepal Police, symbolizing camaraderie. India celebrated Republic Day nationwide, immersing citizens in a spirit of patriotism. Vibrant festivities unfolded as the nation honored its democratic values and the significance of the Constitution amid a grand showcase of the country's cultural diversity and military strength at New Delhi's Kartavya Path.

The Indian Army exhibited an array of military equipment, ranging from missiles to advanced weapon systems, underscoring its commitment to innovation and self-reliance. The air display by the Indian Air Force (IAF) was a highlight, showcasing precision with a flypast featuring 40 aircraft, including fighters and transport planes, captivating onlookers.

Precision at tremendous speeds was on full display with three MiG-29 aircraft in Baaz Formation flypast at Kartavya Path, captivating the audience. The flypast featured 40 aircraft/helicopters, including 22 fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft, and seven helicopters of the IAF. The performers encompassed Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, C-130, C-295, C-17, AWACS, Dornier-228, and An-32 aircraft, and Apache and Mi-17 helicopters, operating from 10 different bases.

Colorful tableaux from various states, union territories, and central ministries mesmerized onlookers with intricate designs and themes. President Droupadi Murmu officiated the event by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path, followed by the national anthem and a thunderous 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns.

This year, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest, marking international camaraderie in celebrations emphasizing 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, culminating in the flag hoisting, ceremonially assisted by Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini.

(With inputs from agencies.)