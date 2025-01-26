Left Menu

Uttarakhand's 76th Republic Day: National Games Tableau Triumphs

The Department of Information's National Games tableau clinched first place at the 76th Republic Day parade in Uttarakhand. Showcasing upcoming games and traditional sports, it highlighted state pride. Governor Singh and CM Dhami praised the win and emphasized fulfillment of constitutional dreams under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:54 IST
Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
During the 76th Republic Day celebrations in Uttarakhand, the Department of Information's tableau, inspired by the 38th National Games, emerged victorious in the state-level program held at the Parade Ground. This award-winning tableau highlighted various competitions from the upcoming games, showcasing the state's pride and sports heritage, including the traditional game Mallakhamb.

Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari with the award for the tableau's first-place achievement. Earlier, CM Dhami unfurled the national flag at his Dehradun residence, extending congratulations to Uttarakhand's citizens on Republic Day.

Chief Minister Dhami reinforced the significance of the Constitution's ideals, stating that the vision of its architects is being realized. Emphasizing the government's role, he highlighted developments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, calling for collective responsibility to build a prosperous nation. With a focus on societal upliftment, CM Dhami stressed ongoing efforts for the state's comprehensive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

