Singhvi Accuses BJP of Monarchical Tendencies Ahead of Delhi Elections

Congress Member of Parliament Abhishek Singhvi has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of subverting the fundamental values of the Indian Republic by operating with a monarch-like approach. At a press conference, Singhvi criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its perceived inaction against what he termed as 'hateful propaganda' by the BJP in the lead-up to the Delhi elections.

Singhvi condemned the BJP for promoting the contentious film 'Delhi 2020,' alleging it aims to ignite communal disharmony. He expressed concerns over such tactics being employed while India observes its Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Singhvi asserted that the Congress has filed comprehensive complaints with the EC to reveal and counter efforts by political parties to undermine democracy during elections.

Highlighting past precedents, Singhvi recounted how the BJP's promotion of a Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic in 2019 had warranted ECI intervention. Urging prompt action on the 'Delhi 2020' film, Singhvi emphasized the need for electoral transparency and slammed recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules 1961 for diminishing transparency in electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)