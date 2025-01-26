Left Menu

Singhvi Accuses BJP of Monarchical Tendencies Ahead of Delhi Elections

Congress Member Abhishek Singhvi accuses BJP of undermining democracy by promoting divisive propaganda through films like Delhi 2020. He criticizes the Election Commission for inaction and calls for transparency in elections. The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:33 IST
Singhvi Accuses BJP of Monarchical Tendencies Ahead of Delhi Elections
Congress Member Parliament, Abhishek Singhvi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Member of Parliament Abhishek Singhvi has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of subverting the fundamental values of the Indian Republic by operating with a monarch-like approach. At a press conference, Singhvi criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its perceived inaction against what he termed as 'hateful propaganda' by the BJP in the lead-up to the Delhi elections.

Singhvi condemned the BJP for promoting the contentious film 'Delhi 2020,' alleging it aims to ignite communal disharmony. He expressed concerns over such tactics being employed while India observes its Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Singhvi asserted that the Congress has filed comprehensive complaints with the EC to reveal and counter efforts by political parties to undermine democracy during elections.

Highlighting past precedents, Singhvi recounted how the BJP's promotion of a Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic in 2019 had warranted ECI intervention. Urging prompt action on the 'Delhi 2020' film, Singhvi emphasized the need for electoral transparency and slammed recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules 1961 for diminishing transparency in electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025