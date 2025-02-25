Left Menu

A Test of Unity: House Republicans Navigate Trump's Agenda Amidst Internal Division

U.S. House Republicans are striving to unite over tax cuts and spending as they attempt to advance President Trump's agenda. Speaker Mike Johnson faces pressure due to GOP division, a close majority, and looming deadlines regarding government funding and the national debt ceiling.

U.S. House Republicans are confronting a significant challenge this week. The fractured and narrow caucus is striving to unify around plans to push President Donald Trump's agenda, which includes trillions in tax cuts and increased defense and border security spending.

Speaker Mike Johnson, with a slight 218-215 majority, can afford minimal defections on measures likely to be opposed by Democrats. Resistance from a dozen Republicans persists regarding a budget resolution that could initiate the crafting of full-scale legislation to enact Trump's proposals.

The budget resolution, involving $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and $2 trillion in spending cuts, alarms lawmakers worried about growing national debt and loss of key services. Republicans aim to pass this resolution to utilize a parliamentary tool to bypass Senate filibuster and Democratic opposition, while addressing impending government funding expiration and debt ceiling increases.

