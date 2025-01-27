Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Aid for Savni Fire Victims

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has mandated the state administration to extend comprehensive assistance to families afflicted by a devastating fire in Savni village, situated in the Mori block of Uttarkashi district. In an assertive move, the Chief Minister's office disclosed that immediate relief and rehabilitation efforts have been ordered by the CM, targeting a quick recovery for the affected community.

The District Magistrate has been specially instructed to prioritize the provision of essential materials, including food, clothing, and temporary housing arrangements for those displaced due to the fire. While the blaze in Savni village is reportedly under control, the urgency for support remains high.

On-site, Sub-District Magistrate Purola Gopal Singh Chauhan, along with Tehsildar Mori and teams from the SDRF, Police, Fire Service, Fire Service Naugaon, and both Revenue and Forest Departments, are actively coordinating the response. Authorities remain vigilant as they await further updates on the situation.

