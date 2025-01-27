ICICI Bank's Net Profit Soars Amidst Market Downturn

Shares of ICICI Bank saw an early surge of over 2% on Monday. This follows the private sector lender's report of a 15% rise in standalone net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 11,792 crore, bolstered by increased core income.

The company's stock climbed to Rs 1,234.50 on the NSE, with a similar rise to Rs 1,234 per piece on the BSE, even as market sentiment remained bearish. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 694.95 points, while the NSE Nifty dropped 227.55 points in morning transactions.

ICICI Bank's quarterly performance highlights a surge in total income to Rs 48,368 crore, up from Rs 42,792 crore the previous year, with interest income escalating to Rs 41,300 crore, as detailed in their regulatory filing.

