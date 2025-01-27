EU Set to Resume Gas Talks with Ukraine, Hungary, and Slovakia

The European Commission is poised to continue negotiations with Ukraine to address natural gas supplies to Europe, according to a diplomat's statement seen by Reuters.

Interest from Hungary and Slovakia in these discussions has prompted their involvement, as the talks aim to utilize Ukraine's gas pipeline system. The cessation of Russian gas transport through Ukraine on January 1, following the expiration of a transit contract, has triggered calls from Slovakia and Hungary for EU intervention.

Both countries are eager to see the resumption of these critical energy flows to ensure stability and energy security within Europe.

