Uttarakhand Leads with Historic Implementation of Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand has become the first Indian state to implement the Uniform Civil Code, ensuring equal rights for all citizens and promoting women's empowerment. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the initiative does not target any religion and credits the state's populace and constitutional framers for this landmark move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:42 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand has set a new precedent by becoming the first Indian state to adopt the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted that this initiative aims to deliver equal rights to every citizen in the state, while stressing that it is not directed against any particular religion or sect.

The Chief Minister elucidated that Scheduled Tribes have been excluded from the UCC to protect their distinct rights under Article 342 of the Constitution. He clarified that the code aims to abolish practices like polygamy and child marriage, marking January 27 as 'Uniform Civil Code Day' to celebrate this remarkable achievement every year.

In a nod to the Constitution's framers, including Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Dhami expressed gratitude towards the residents of Uttarakhand for enabling this historic step. The UCC's enactment ensures equal rights for women across all religions, with stipulations on marriage age, prohibiting concurrent marriages, and granting equal property rights to daughters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

