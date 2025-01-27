Left Menu

Jharkhand's Procurement and Fisheries Push: Targets, Plans, and Progress

Jharkhand's ongoing efforts to boost agricultural and fish production were discussed in a recent meeting. Over 13 lakh quintals of paddy have been procured as part of a larger target for the fiscal. In fisheries, the state is advancing toward its production goal with the creation of cooperative societies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:34 IST
Jharkhand's Procurement and Fisheries Push: Targets, Plans, and Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand has successfully procured over 13 lakh quintals of paddy through 724 procurement centers, with a larger goal of 60 lakh quintals for the fiscal year 2024-25, officials announced on Monday.

At a state cooperative development meeting, Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari emphasized the importance of aligning plans with state resources and community needs. The procurement began on December 15, with efforts underway to activate the remaining centers to meet targets as the window for buying narrows.

Concurrently, Jharkhand aims to produce three lakh tonnes of fish for 2023-24, already delivering 2.57 lakh tonnes. The Amrit Sarovar Mission endeavors to introduce fishery cooperatives, having set up 33 out of the planned 50 by the next fiscal year, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025