Jharkhand's Procurement and Fisheries Push: Targets, Plans, and Progress

Jharkhand has successfully procured over 13 lakh quintals of paddy through 724 procurement centers, with a larger goal of 60 lakh quintals for the fiscal year 2024-25, officials announced on Monday.

At a state cooperative development meeting, Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari emphasized the importance of aligning plans with state resources and community needs. The procurement began on December 15, with efforts underway to activate the remaining centers to meet targets as the window for buying narrows.

Concurrently, Jharkhand aims to produce three lakh tonnes of fish for 2023-24, already delivering 2.57 lakh tonnes. The Amrit Sarovar Mission endeavors to introduce fishery cooperatives, having set up 33 out of the planned 50 by the next fiscal year, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)