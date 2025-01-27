Left Menu

A New Chapter for SEBI: Congress Calls for Integrity

As the government starts the search for a new SEBI chief, the Congress Party emphasizes the importance of appointing a chairperson who can protect middle-class investors and address concerns regarding the Adani Group. The position, which will become vacant by February 28, requires a candidate with unwavering integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The government's initiative to appoint a new SEBI chairperson has sparked crucial discussions. The Congress Party, particularly vocal, insists on selecting a candidate who will prioritize middle-class investors' interests without bias.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary (communications), highlighted this appointment process as evidence of their campaign's success, questioning the integrity of the current SEBI leadership.

With applications open until February 17, the chosen candidate will lead for five years or until they turn 65, taking over after Madhabi Puri Buch's term ends on February 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

