A New Chapter for SEBI: Congress Calls for Integrity

The government's initiative to appoint a new SEBI chairperson has sparked crucial discussions. The Congress Party, particularly vocal, insists on selecting a candidate who will prioritize middle-class investors' interests without bias.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary (communications), highlighted this appointment process as evidence of their campaign's success, questioning the integrity of the current SEBI leadership.

With applications open until February 17, the chosen candidate will lead for five years or until they turn 65, taking over after Madhabi Puri Buch's term ends on February 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)