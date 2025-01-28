Australia's Pioneering Role in International Women's Year and Beyond

Sydney, Jan 28 (The Conversation) – In December 1972, the United Nations declared 1975 as International Women's Year (IWY), igniting a global movement toward gender equality. Australia became a driving force in this transformation, introducing 'sexism' into multilateral diplomacy during the first World Conference on Women in Mexico City, 1975.

Led by Elizabeth Reid, the Australian delegation sought to make gender impact analysis a norm in governance. Reid advocated for including 'sexism' alongside terms like racism in official UN documents. The following UN Decade for Women established gender equality schemes worldwide, facilitating policy innovations like gender budgeting pioneered by Australia in 1984.

Despite advancements, pushback against gender equality and the rise of anti-gender movements threaten the gains made over the last five decades. Today, Australia's efforts continue amid challenges, as societal shifts and populist politics test the enduring impact of IWY and subsequent international initiatives.

