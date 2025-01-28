Left Menu

Australia's Pioneering Role in International Women's Year and Beyond

In 1972, the UN announced 1975 as International Women's Year (IWY), marking a global movement for women's rights. Australia, under Elizabeth Reid's leadership, played a key role in this historic push for gender equality. Despite progress, IWY's promise is challenged by pushback and gender-based violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:26 IST
  • Australia

Sydney, Jan 28 (The Conversation) – In December 1972, the United Nations declared 1975 as International Women's Year (IWY), igniting a global movement toward gender equality. Australia became a driving force in this transformation, introducing 'sexism' into multilateral diplomacy during the first World Conference on Women in Mexico City, 1975.

Led by Elizabeth Reid, the Australian delegation sought to make gender impact analysis a norm in governance. Reid advocated for including 'sexism' alongside terms like racism in official UN documents. The following UN Decade for Women established gender equality schemes worldwide, facilitating policy innovations like gender budgeting pioneered by Australia in 1984.

Despite advancements, pushback against gender equality and the rise of anti-gender movements threaten the gains made over the last five decades. Today, Australia's efforts continue amid challenges, as societal shifts and populist politics test the enduring impact of IWY and subsequent international initiatives.

