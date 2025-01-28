Agewell Foundation's Bold Budget Proposals for India's Elderly

The Agewell Foundation has put forth a detailed series of proposals calling on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address the mounting challenges faced by India's elderly population in the upcoming Union Budget. The comprehensive suggestions aim to foster significant policy reform in healthcare, financial security, and social systems for older citizens.

In its letter, the foundation highlighted the anticipated growth of India's senior population, noting that by 2050, more than 32 crore citizens—approximately 20% of the population—will be aged 60 or above. The NGO emphasized the urgent need for robust policy interventions to ensure dignity and wellbeing for seniors in their later years.

Among their primary recommendations are special tax deductions for those caring for elderly family members, inclusion of senior-centric medical tests in insurance, and reducing the GST on essential items for seniors. The foundation also advocated for more accessible old-age pensions and increased financial aid for senior pilgrimages.

(With inputs from agencies.)