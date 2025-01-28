Left Menu

Agewell Foundation's Bold Budget Proposals for India's Elderly

The Agewell Foundation has submitted recommendations to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging policy changes for the elderly in India's Union Budget. Proposals include healthcare reforms, financial security measures, and social support, with key suggestions like lower GST rates on essentials, medical deductions, and enhanced pension schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:27 IST
Agewell Foundation's Bold Budget Proposals for India's Elderly
  • Country:
  • India

The Agewell Foundation has put forth a detailed series of proposals calling on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address the mounting challenges faced by India's elderly population in the upcoming Union Budget. The comprehensive suggestions aim to foster significant policy reform in healthcare, financial security, and social systems for older citizens.

In its letter, the foundation highlighted the anticipated growth of India's senior population, noting that by 2050, more than 32 crore citizens—approximately 20% of the population—will be aged 60 or above. The NGO emphasized the urgent need for robust policy interventions to ensure dignity and wellbeing for seniors in their later years.

Among their primary recommendations are special tax deductions for those caring for elderly family members, inclusion of senior-centric medical tests in insurance, and reducing the GST on essential items for seniors. The foundation also advocated for more accessible old-age pensions and increased financial aid for senior pilgrimages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025