Avaada Group Commits to Major Renewable Energy Investment in Odisha

Avaada Group, a leader in the renewable energy sector, has announced a substantial investment of Rs 20,700 crore aimed at bolstering Odisha's clean energy infrastructure. This venture includes the development of 1,500 MW floating solar projects and two 1,000 MW pumped storage projects.

During the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, the group formalized its plans through a memorandum of understanding with the state's government. The MoU seeks to propel Odisha towards becoming a green energy hub, a vision inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, emphasized their commitment to sustainability by highlighting their diverse portfolio, which encompasses solar, wind, green hydrogen, and sustainable fuels. The conclave serves as an essential forum for global investors and industry leaders to explore Odisha's economic landscape.

