Delhi MLA Naresh Balyan's Custody Parole Plea Amid Criminal Allegations

In a high-stakes legal battle, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking urgent interim relief, specifically requesting custody parole. Balyan argues his need to campaign in upcoming elections, stating the lack of experience of his wife to handle such responsibilities.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad opposed the parole request, distinguishing Balyan's case from others where parole was granted, highlighting ongoing investigations. The court adjourned the matter for a hearing on January 29, indicating it will consider whether the political commitments of an elected official can warrant parole amidst unresolved criminal allegations.

The Delhi Police vehemently oppose Balyan's bail plea, citing his alleged involvement in a complex organized crime syndicate under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Allegations include manipulating property sales and threatening rightful owners, with audio evidence under investigation. Balyan denies charges, labeling them as politically motivated.

