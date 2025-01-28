GM's Earnings Soar Amid Tariff Concerns: A Balancing Act in the Auto Industry

On Tuesday, General Motors reported a robust fourth-quarter performance in 2024 alongside a promising earnings outlook for 2025, surpassing Wall Street expectations. However, despite these strong financials, GM shares experienced a significant decline due to looming tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump revealed plans to impose tariffs on a range of goods critical to automotive manufacturing, including steel, aluminum, and copper. With GM heavily invested in both electric vehicles and cross-border manufacturing, the potential tariffs pose a considerable challenge to its operations.

In response, GM has devised comprehensive strategies to mitigate tariff impacts. The company is actively working to adjust its logistics and production plans, particularly by relocating vehicles from Mexico and Canada to the U.S., ahead of any tariff implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)