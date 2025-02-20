TCS and Salesforce Unite to Revolutionize Manufacturing with AI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a strategic partnership with Salesforce to enhance AI and cloud capabilities within the manufacturing and semiconductor sectors. This collaboration aims to leverage both companies' industry knowledge to drive data-driven insights, improving sales and services for manufacturers and semiconductor makers.

In line with this partnership, TCS announced the launch of three pioneering initiatives: Semiconductor Sales Accelerator, Seller for the Future, and Digital Field Service. These initiatives are set to boost sales through insights, provide real-time data solutions, and support technicians with timely information and maintenance tools, respectively.

Commenting on the collaboration, Indira Gillingham, Vice President of Alliances at Salesforce, emphasized the transformative potential of AI solutions enabled by TCS' Crystallus™ platform integrated with Salesforce's CRM capabilities. This partnership aims to ease AI adoption, transforming the manufacturing sector and reinforcing TCS' stronghold in North America, a significant market for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)