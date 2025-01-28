Court Overturns Defamation Case Against Delhi CM Atishi

A Delhi court has quashed defamation charges against Chief Minister Atishi, accusing the case of being a politically motivated misuse of the legal system. Judge Vishal Gogne criticized the complaint filed by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor, describing it as a 'fishing exercise' lacking credible defamation evidence.

The court observed that the defamation complaint appeared to serve as a tactical ploy, highlighting political rifts within the BJP. Notably, the court pointed out that Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP President, had sought a corruption investigation based on allegations from Atishi against his party, while simultaneously the BJP's media head pursued defamation proceedings against her.

Citing freedom of speech, the court underscored the necessity of protecting political discourse. It ruled that summoning Atishi on defamation grounds would infringe on press freedom, labeling the case a measure to stifle diverse political narratives. The ruling asserts that democratic discourse should permit alternative viewpoints without intimidation through legal avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)