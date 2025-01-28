NIA Rounds Up: Breakthrough in LeT-Linked Killings Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out comprehensive searches across three districts in Jammu & Kashmir in connection with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) linked murders of non-local civilians. This operation is a part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting in Srinagar's Shaheed Ganj area.

According to NIA's statement, the incident on February 7, 2024, resulted in the immediate death of Amritpal Singh, while another victim, Rohit Masi, succumbed to injuries in a Srinagar hospital. The investigation prompted searches at six locations across Srinagar, Badgam, and Sopore under directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The NIA teams uncovered incriminating evidence from the homes of individuals suspected to be sympathizers and operatives of LeT and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF). These individuals are accused of providing logistics, shelter, and other support to the terrorists. The investigations have indicated a larger conspiracy involving orchestrated attacks through both traditional and cyber means.

(With inputs from agencies.)