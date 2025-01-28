Left Menu

NIA Rounds Up: Breakthrough in LeT-Linked Killings Case

The National Investigation Agency executed thorough searches in Jammu & Kashmir, targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliates over the killing of two non-local civilians. The operation revealed that the suspects facilitated terrorist activities, including logistical support. Investigations continue as conspirators exploited both physical and cyber avenues to wage war against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:18 IST
NIA Rounds Up: Breakthrough in LeT-Linked Killings Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out comprehensive searches across three districts in Jammu & Kashmir in connection with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) linked murders of non-local civilians. This operation is a part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting in Srinagar's Shaheed Ganj area.

According to NIA's statement, the incident on February 7, 2024, resulted in the immediate death of Amritpal Singh, while another victim, Rohit Masi, succumbed to injuries in a Srinagar hospital. The investigation prompted searches at six locations across Srinagar, Badgam, and Sopore under directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The NIA teams uncovered incriminating evidence from the homes of individuals suspected to be sympathizers and operatives of LeT and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF). These individuals are accused of providing logistics, shelter, and other support to the terrorists. The investigations have indicated a larger conspiracy involving orchestrated attacks through both traditional and cyber means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025