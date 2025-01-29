Miraculous Rescue Amid Tragedy: Family Pulled from Burari Building Ruins

In an extraordinary rescue operation, a family of four emerged alive from the ruins of a collapsed building in Burari, Delhi, two days after the tragic incident. Found around 3 am Wednesday, the survivors, including two children, are receiving medical care in a hospital, confirmed the Delhi Police.

The survivors credited their escape to a cylinder under the rubble that created a protective space, allowing them to survive until their dramatic rescue. The tragedy's death toll has reached five, while rescue personnel managed to save 16 more individuals.

Currently, rescue efforts persist at the site, orchestrated by the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Meanwhile, authorities have apprehended builder Yogendra Bhati under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) provisions.

Amidst the disaster, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha announced financial aid: Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for minor victims. He acknowledged the ordeal of laborers residing in the collapsed structure, emphasizing ongoing rescue efforts. Jha assured that government officials promised swift compensation.

The building, located in Kaushik Enclave, Burari, gave way around 6:30 pm on Monday, with an initial distress call received by police by 6:58 pm. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has vowed comprehensive assistance for affected families, urging local authorities to expedite rescue operations.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and reiterated commitments to ensure immediate aid and ongoing rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)