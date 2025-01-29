Left Menu

Miraculous Rescue Amid Tragedy: Family Pulled from Burari Building Ruins

A family of four has been miraculously rescued two days after being trapped in the debris of a collapsed building in Burari. The rescue, involving Delhi Police and other agencies, continues. An FIR has been filed against the builder, and compensation for victims has been announced by local officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:19 IST
Miraculous Rescue Amid Tragedy: Family Pulled from Burari Building Ruins
Visual from the spot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary rescue operation, a family of four emerged alive from the ruins of a collapsed building in Burari, Delhi, two days after the tragic incident. Found around 3 am Wednesday, the survivors, including two children, are receiving medical care in a hospital, confirmed the Delhi Police.

The survivors credited their escape to a cylinder under the rubble that created a protective space, allowing them to survive until their dramatic rescue. The tragedy's death toll has reached five, while rescue personnel managed to save 16 more individuals.

Currently, rescue efforts persist at the site, orchestrated by the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Meanwhile, authorities have apprehended builder Yogendra Bhati under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) provisions.

Amidst the disaster, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha announced financial aid: Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for minor victims. He acknowledged the ordeal of laborers residing in the collapsed structure, emphasizing ongoing rescue efforts. Jha assured that government officials promised swift compensation.

The building, located in Kaushik Enclave, Burari, gave way around 6:30 pm on Monday, with an initial distress call received by police by 6:58 pm. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has vowed comprehensive assistance for affected families, urging local authorities to expedite rescue operations.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and reiterated commitments to ensure immediate aid and ongoing rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025