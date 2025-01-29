Left Menu

Mahakumbh 2025: Authorities and Spiritual Leaders Focus on Crowd Safety Amid Stampede Scare

At Mahakumbh 2025, police and spiritual leaders take action to manage massive crowds amid a stampede scare. With over 10 crore devotees expected, authorities deploy measures for safety and crowd regulation, while spiritual leaders focus on prayers and adjusting plans to ensure well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:40 IST
Mahakumbh 2025: Authorities and Spiritual Leaders Focus on Crowd Safety Amid Stampede Scare
Horse-mounted police personnel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj witnessed heightened safety measures as police and spiritual leaders worked to manage the influx of over 10 crore devotees. Authorities were on high alert after a stampede-like situation arose, with horse-mounted police maneuvering crowds at the Triveni Sangam ghat to prevent further chaos.

DIG Vaibhav Krishna confirmed extensive security deployments, including a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, to ensure safety amid the large gathering. With Akharas agreeing to delay their snan, crowd control remained effective, with bathing occurring smoothly. Despite initial pressure, plans for the Akharas and saints have been well-established.

Prominent spiritual leaders responded to the situation with sensitivity. Swami Chidanand Saraswati canceled programs to focus on victims, prioritizing health and prayers. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev led symbolic prayers, while Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri postponed further events, expressing condolences and support for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025