Mahakumbh 2025: Authorities and Spiritual Leaders Focus on Crowd Safety Amid Stampede Scare

The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj witnessed heightened safety measures as police and spiritual leaders worked to manage the influx of over 10 crore devotees. Authorities were on high alert after a stampede-like situation arose, with horse-mounted police maneuvering crowds at the Triveni Sangam ghat to prevent further chaos.

DIG Vaibhav Krishna confirmed extensive security deployments, including a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, to ensure safety amid the large gathering. With Akharas agreeing to delay their snan, crowd control remained effective, with bathing occurring smoothly. Despite initial pressure, plans for the Akharas and saints have been well-established.

Prominent spiritual leaders responded to the situation with sensitivity. Swami Chidanand Saraswati canceled programs to focus on victims, prioritizing health and prayers. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev led symbolic prayers, while Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri postponed further events, expressing condolences and support for affected families.

