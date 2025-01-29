Syrian Finance Minister Meets EU Official Amid Easing Sanctions

In a historic diplomatic engagement, Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Abazeed met with Germany's temporary representative in Syria, Bjorn Gehrmann, on Wednesday. This marks the first interaction with a European Union official since Islamist rebels overtook the Assad regime last year.

The meeting follows the European Union's recent agreement on a roadmap to ease sanctions against Syria. These sanctions currently target both individuals and economic sectors, with measures such as a ban on Syrian oil exports and limited access to global financial systems.

Minister Abazeed expressed hope for a shift in Germany's perception of Syria, with Gehrmann acknowledging the significance of their presence in 'new Syria' post a 13-year absence. Discussions aimed at developing financial ties while EU countries want a reversible approach to promote inclusive leadership in Damascus.

