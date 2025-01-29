Left Menu

Syrian Finance Minister Meets EU Official Amid Easing Sanctions

Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Abazeed held a landmark meeting with Germany's representative, Bjorn Gehrmann, marking the first European Union diplomatic engagement since the Islamist rebellion. The talks focused on easing EU sanctions and reestablishing diplomatic relations, with emphasis on Syria's recovery and inclusive policies.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic diplomatic engagement, Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Abazeed met with Germany's temporary representative in Syria, Bjorn Gehrmann, on Wednesday. This marks the first interaction with a European Union official since Islamist rebels overtook the Assad regime last year.

The meeting follows the European Union's recent agreement on a roadmap to ease sanctions against Syria. These sanctions currently target both individuals and economic sectors, with measures such as a ban on Syrian oil exports and limited access to global financial systems.

Minister Abazeed expressed hope for a shift in Germany's perception of Syria, with Gehrmann acknowledging the significance of their presence in 'new Syria' post a 13-year absence. Discussions aimed at developing financial ties while EU countries want a reversible approach to promote inclusive leadership in Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

