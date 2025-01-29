Triveni Turbine Secures Landmark Rs 2.9 Billion Order from NTPC

Triveni Turbine announced on Wednesday the acquisition of an order valued at Rs 2.9 billion from NTPC, a renowned power company. The order involves installing a 160 MWh Co2-based standalone Energy Storage System (ESS) at NTPC Kudgi STPP in Karnataka, according to an exchange filing by the company.

The project will be executed on a turnkey basis by Triveni Turbine in partnership with technology provider Energy Dome over an 18-month timeline. Dhruv M Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director at Triveni Turbine, described the order as a landmark in India's energy transition efforts, focusing on creating dispatchable renewable energy solutions.

NTPC's CMD Gurdeep Singh highlighted the new technology's potential to revolutionize electrical energy storage, offering a long lifetime of 25 years and avoiding critical minerals like lithium and cobalt. This order underscores Triveni Turbine's role as a leading industrial steam turbine manufacturer both domestically and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)