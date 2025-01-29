Left Menu

Triveni Turbine Secures Landmark Rs 2.9 Billion Order from NTPC

Triveni Turbine has secured a significant Rs 2.9 billion order from NTPC to install a 160 MWh Co2-based Energy Storage System at the NTPC Kudgi Super Thermal Power Plant in Karnataka. This project, executed with Energy Dome, aims to enhance India's renewable energy dispatch capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:25 IST
Triveni Turbine announced on Wednesday the acquisition of an order valued at Rs 2.9 billion from NTPC, a renowned power company. The order involves installing a 160 MWh Co2-based standalone Energy Storage System (ESS) at NTPC Kudgi STPP in Karnataka, according to an exchange filing by the company.

The project will be executed on a turnkey basis by Triveni Turbine in partnership with technology provider Energy Dome over an 18-month timeline. Dhruv M Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director at Triveni Turbine, described the order as a landmark in India's energy transition efforts, focusing on creating dispatchable renewable energy solutions.

NTPC's CMD Gurdeep Singh highlighted the new technology's potential to revolutionize electrical energy storage, offering a long lifetime of 25 years and avoiding critical minerals like lithium and cobalt. This order underscores Triveni Turbine's role as a leading industrial steam turbine manufacturer both domestically and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

