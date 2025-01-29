Chaos at Maha Kumbh: Devotees Brave Overcrowding for Amrit Snan

The Maha Kumbh celebrations at Prayagraj faced a tumultuous start on Mauni Amavasya, as millions of devotees converged at Triveni Sangam for the holy ritual of 'Amrit Snan'. The revered confluence of Ganga and Yamuna rivers witnessed overcrowding early Wednesday, triggering concerns of a stampede-like scenario.

Amidst heightened security, Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri from Panchayati Niranjani Akhara echoed the overwhelming turnout, noting a scaled-down holy dip by the Akharas, following the crowd surge. Police authorities, including SSP Rajesh Dwivedi, swiftly addressed safety concerns, urging calm and dismissing stampede rumors while confirming that the situation was under control.

As the central government pledged support to the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reassured devotees, urging them to disperse across available ghats rather than crowding the Sangam Nose. With stepped-up police presence, the administration remains vigilant to ensure safe proceedings for Akharas and devotees alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)