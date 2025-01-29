Chaos at Maha Kumbh: Devotees Brave Overcrowding for Amrit Snan
On Mauni Amavasya, a near-stampede situation disrupted the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Despite heavy crowds, Akharas and saints have begun the Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam. Authorities assure control while millions of devotees participate. Central and state leaders emphasize safety and urge followers to heed official directions.
- Country:
- India
The Maha Kumbh celebrations at Prayagraj faced a tumultuous start on Mauni Amavasya, as millions of devotees converged at Triveni Sangam for the holy ritual of 'Amrit Snan'. The revered confluence of Ganga and Yamuna rivers witnessed overcrowding early Wednesday, triggering concerns of a stampede-like scenario.
Amidst heightened security, Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri from Panchayati Niranjani Akhara echoed the overwhelming turnout, noting a scaled-down holy dip by the Akharas, following the crowd surge. Police authorities, including SSP Rajesh Dwivedi, swiftly addressed safety concerns, urging calm and dismissing stampede rumors while confirming that the situation was under control.
As the central government pledged support to the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reassured devotees, urging them to disperse across available ghats rather than crowding the Sangam Nose. With stepped-up police presence, the administration remains vigilant to ensure safe proceedings for Akharas and devotees alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Naga Sadhus Mark First Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh 2025 with Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam
Historic Dip: Niranjani Akhada's Spiritual Journey to Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh
Maha Kumbh 2025: Sacred Dips and Spiritual Unity at Triveni Sangam
Maha Kumbh's First Amrit Snan: A Spiritual Dive at Triveni Sangam
Tragic Demise of Solapur's Former Mayor Mahesh Kothe at Triveni Sangam