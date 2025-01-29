Left Menu

Chaos at Maha Kumbh: Devotees Brave Overcrowding for Amrit Snan

On Mauni Amavasya, a near-stampede situation disrupted the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Despite heavy crowds, Akharas and saints have begun the Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam. Authorities assure control while millions of devotees participate. Central and state leaders emphasize safety and urge followers to heed official directions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:41 IST
Akhara members gather at Triveni Sangam to take 'Amrit snan'. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh celebrations at Prayagraj faced a tumultuous start on Mauni Amavasya, as millions of devotees converged at Triveni Sangam for the holy ritual of 'Amrit Snan'. The revered confluence of Ganga and Yamuna rivers witnessed overcrowding early Wednesday, triggering concerns of a stampede-like scenario.

Amidst heightened security, Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri from Panchayati Niranjani Akhara echoed the overwhelming turnout, noting a scaled-down holy dip by the Akharas, following the crowd surge. Police authorities, including SSP Rajesh Dwivedi, swiftly addressed safety concerns, urging calm and dismissing stampede rumors while confirming that the situation was under control.

As the central government pledged support to the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reassured devotees, urging them to disperse across available ghats rather than crowding the Sangam Nose. With stepped-up police presence, the administration remains vigilant to ensure safe proceedings for Akharas and devotees alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

