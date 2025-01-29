Left Menu

Bird Flu Outbreak Devastates Lithuanian Farm

Lithuania has experienced a severe outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu, on a farm in the Silute district, resulting in the death of 20,000 birds and the culling of all remaining birds. This incident heightens concerns over disruptions in the poultry industry globally.

Updated: 29-01-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:38 IST
Lithuania has confirmed a significant outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, at a laying hen farm in the country's western region. The announcement comes from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), which received reports from Lithuanian officials on Wednesday.

The outbreak resulted in the death of 20,000 birds from a population of 246,387 in the Silute district. Authorities have taken action to cull all remaining birds as a containment measure.

The persistent threat of avian influenza continues to alarm governments and the poultry industry worldwide. The disease has wreaked havoc on domestic bird flocks, leading to supply chain disruptions, increased food prices, and concerns about potential human transmission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

