Global Competitors Set to Shine at WTT Youth Contender and Feeder Series

The WTT Youth Contender and Feeder Series, featuring 334 players from 10 countries, begins at the Sama Indoor Sports Complex. Running from January 2-11, it includes competitors from U-11 to U-19 categories. Indian players, including past winners Ankur Bhattacharjee and Syndrela Das, aim for top honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:05 IST
The WTT Youth Contender and Feeder Series will kick off at the Sama Indoor Sports Complex, drawing 334 competitors from 10 nations. These events, held from January 2 to 11, present categories ranging from U-11 to U-19, showcasing the talents of young table tennis players from around the world.

This year's competitions will see a strong Indian presence, as the nation seeks to replicate its dominance from last year. Notably, Ankur Bhattacharjee and Syndrela Das, former winners in the U-19 categories, will return to defend their titles. Meanwhile, Divyanshi Bhowmick aims for success in the U-17 and U-19 categories this year.

The Table Tennis Federation of India's Secretary General, Kamlesh Mehta, emphasized the importance of such events in offering local players affordable opportunities to gather ranking points, which are crucial for qualification in global championships like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

