Left Menu

Unopposed Victories in Kalyan Dombivali Polls

Shiv Sena and BJP candidates have been elected unopposed in the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation polls after nomination scrutiny. Three Shiv Sena and two BJP candidates are among those who secured unopposed victories in Thane district's ward number 24, contributing to a total of eight unopposed winners in the 122-member body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:05 IST
Unopposed Victories in Kalyan Dombivali Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a development leading up to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections, four candidates were declared unopposed after the scrutinization of nomination papers, officials confirmed on Thursday.

From Thane district's ward 24, Shiv Sena's Ramesh Mhatre, Vishwanath Rane, and Vrushali Joshi, along with BJP's Jyoti Pawan Patil, were elected without opposition. Both parties are participating in the polls as allies.

The BJP announced that three of its candidates had already secured unopposed victories earlier. On Thursday, Manda Subhash Patil also joined this lineup, bringing the total unopposed candidates in the 122-member KDMC to eight — five from the BJP and three representing the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

 India
2
Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Cash, Jewellery

Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Ca...

 India
3
Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

 Bulgaria
4
Sikkim's Collective Resolve: A New Year Message from CM

Sikkim's Collective Resolve: A New Year Message from CM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026