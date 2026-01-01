Unopposed Victories in Kalyan Dombivali Polls
Shiv Sena and BJP candidates have been elected unopposed in the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation polls after nomination scrutiny. Three Shiv Sena and two BJP candidates are among those who secured unopposed victories in Thane district's ward number 24, contributing to a total of eight unopposed winners in the 122-member body.
In a development leading up to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections, four candidates were declared unopposed after the scrutinization of nomination papers, officials confirmed on Thursday.
From Thane district's ward 24, Shiv Sena's Ramesh Mhatre, Vishwanath Rane, and Vrushali Joshi, along with BJP's Jyoti Pawan Patil, were elected without opposition. Both parties are participating in the polls as allies.
The BJP announced that three of its candidates had already secured unopposed victories earlier. On Thursday, Manda Subhash Patil also joined this lineup, bringing the total unopposed candidates in the 122-member KDMC to eight — five from the BJP and three representing the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.
