Unopposed Victories in Kalyan Dombivali Polls

In a development leading up to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections, four candidates were declared unopposed after the scrutinization of nomination papers, officials confirmed on Thursday.

From Thane district's ward 24, Shiv Sena's Ramesh Mhatre, Vishwanath Rane, and Vrushali Joshi, along with BJP's Jyoti Pawan Patil, were elected without opposition. Both parties are participating in the polls as allies.

The BJP announced that three of its candidates had already secured unopposed victories earlier. On Thursday, Manda Subhash Patil also joined this lineup, bringing the total unopposed candidates in the 122-member KDMC to eight — five from the BJP and three representing the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

(With inputs from agencies.)