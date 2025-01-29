Melodies of Unity: The Spectacular Beating Retreat Ceremony Concludes Republic Day Celebrations
The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the end of the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Vijay Chowk, featuring performances by Indian Armed Forces bands. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries attend. The event honors India's diversity and recognizes the contributions of special guests in building 'Swarnim Bharat.'
The 76th Republic Day celebrations concluded with the Beating Retreat ceremony, transforming Vijay Chowk into a symphony of Indian melodies against the backdrop of the sunset over Raisina Hills. The prestigious event featured captivating performances by the bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Central Armed Police Forces playing 30 spirited tunes.
Distinguished guests, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, joined in the celebration. Commander Manoj Sebastian led the ceremony's musical journey with the iconic 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' tune. This year's Republic Day, led by President Murmu, highlighted 75 years since the Constitution's enactment, emphasizing unity and cultural diversity.
In line with the government's goal to enhance 'Jan Bhagidari,' around 10,000 special guests attended the parade. These guests, hailed as the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat,' came from diverse backgrounds, each excelling in their respective fields and maximizing government schemes' benefits. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto honored the event as the Chief Guest, adding significance to the celebrations. (ANI)
