Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives in South Sudan

A devastating plane crash has claimed at least 18 lives in a remote region of South Sudan on Wednesday.

The aircraft, chartered by the Chinese oil enterprise Greater Pioneer Operating Company, was carrying 21 passengers, including a pair of pilots, confirmed Gatwech Bipal, Unity state's information minister. The tragic accident unfolded during takeoff near an oil field with Juba, the South Sudanese capital, as its intended destination.

While the investigation into the crash's cause is ongoing, authorities have yet to disclose the victims' identities. Local reports suggest that the majority of passengers were oil workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)