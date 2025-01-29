Tripura's Tableau Wins Second Place at Republic Day Parade

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his elation after the state's tableau earned second place at the Republic Day Parade. Highlighting Tripura's cultural richness, Saha emphasized that this recognition marks a step forward for the state on the national stage.

In the vibrant display based on indigenous traditions, Tripura's tableau captivated audiences, leading to accolades from across the country. Saha credited this success to Prime Minister Modi's 'Act East' policy, which aims to stimulate development in northeastern states.

The Republic Day event also saw Uttar Pradesh's tableau, 'Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,' clinching first prize. The diverse celebrations underscore the cultural diversity and unity of India, honoring the nation's rich heritage and spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)