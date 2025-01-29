Left Menu

Tripura's Tableau Wins Second Place at Republic Day Parade

Tripura's tableau, showcasing indigenous traditions, secured second place at the Republic Day Parade. Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed pride in the achievement, highlighting the state's cultural heritage. Uttar Pradesh's tableau took first place, while Andhra Pradesh finished third, celebrating diverse Indian cultures and traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:08 IST
Tripura's Tableau Wins Second Place at Republic Day Parade
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his elation after the state's tableau earned second place at the Republic Day Parade. Highlighting Tripura's cultural richness, Saha emphasized that this recognition marks a step forward for the state on the national stage.

In the vibrant display based on indigenous traditions, Tripura's tableau captivated audiences, leading to accolades from across the country. Saha credited this success to Prime Minister Modi's 'Act East' policy, which aims to stimulate development in northeastern states.

The Republic Day event also saw Uttar Pradesh's tableau, 'Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,' clinching first prize. The diverse celebrations underscore the cultural diversity and unity of India, honoring the nation's rich heritage and spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

