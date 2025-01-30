Tragedy Strikes Mahakumbh: Karnataka Grieves Loss in Deadly Stampede

In a tragic turn of events at Mahakumbh, Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced on Thursday that the bodies of four individuals killed in the stampede will be repatriated this evening. Senior officials, including IPS officer Hariram Shankar, have been tasked with coordinating the transportation of the deceased from Kumbh Mela to Delhi. Special DC Harsha, arriving from Belagavi, will oversee the final leg of their journey home.

The government has arranged a 3:20 PM IndiGo flight to return the mortal remains along with four family members and officers. Minister Gowda assured that embalming would be handled in Delhi, emphasizing that no additional injuries have been reported. However, should further casualties be identified, Nodal Officer Harshal Boyar stands ready to act.

The devastating stampede claimed the lives of 30 victims, as Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna confirmed to the press. Among the deceased are four from Karnataka, with additional reported losses from Assam and Gujarat. As authorities work to identify the remaining bodies, 36 individuals receive treatment locally, drawing national attention and condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)