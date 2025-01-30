Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Mahakumbh: Karnataka Grieves Loss in Deadly Stampede

Karnataka mourns the death of four residents in a Mahakumbh stampede. The state coordinates the repatriation of the victims' bodies while leaders nationwide express condolences. Officials in Delhi oversee preparations for their return to Belagavi, amidst continuing investigations into injuries and fatalities from the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes Mahakumbh: Karnataka Grieves Loss in Deadly Stampede
Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events at Mahakumbh, Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced on Thursday that the bodies of four individuals killed in the stampede will be repatriated this evening. Senior officials, including IPS officer Hariram Shankar, have been tasked with coordinating the transportation of the deceased from Kumbh Mela to Delhi. Special DC Harsha, arriving from Belagavi, will oversee the final leg of their journey home.

The government has arranged a 3:20 PM IndiGo flight to return the mortal remains along with four family members and officers. Minister Gowda assured that embalming would be handled in Delhi, emphasizing that no additional injuries have been reported. However, should further casualties be identified, Nodal Officer Harshal Boyar stands ready to act.

The devastating stampede claimed the lives of 30 victims, as Deputy Inspector General Vaibhav Krishna confirmed to the press. Among the deceased are four from Karnataka, with additional reported losses from Assam and Gujarat. As authorities work to identify the remaining bodies, 36 individuals receive treatment locally, drawing national attention and condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025