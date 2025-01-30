Uttarakhand Prepares for 2025 Forest Fire Season

Amid growing concerns over forest fires, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has mandated the Chief Conservator of Forests to implement measures for curbing forest fires in susceptible districts. This directive marks a crucial effort as the state braces itself for the anticipated forest fire season of 2025.

In an organized effort, ten senior officers have been designated as nodal officers across various districts, enhancing coordination with available resources and affiliated departments at the district level. This initiative aims to fortify forest fire management strategies prior to the onset of the season, ensuring thorough preparedness through a detailed review by appointed officers.

To cement effective forest fire management, the Uttarakhand Forest Department is promoting community participation by replicating the successful 'Sheetalakhet' model statewide, initially seen in Almora. This proactive measure includes exposure visits for 20 teams, engaging 970 personnel from various forest divisions to bolster fire control responsibilities across the state.

