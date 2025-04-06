Diplomacy Under Fire: Zelenskiy's Critique of U.S. Embassy's Response

In a serious rebuke, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the U.S. embassy's response to a deadly Russian missile attack in his hometown of Kryvyi Rih, which claimed 18 lives, including those of nine children.

Zelenskiy pointed out the embassy's reluctance to mention Russia explicitly, calling it a 'weak reaction' compared to other nations' embassies in Kyiv. He highlighted the importance of clear and direct communication in addressing such incidents.

The president argued that avoiding calling out Russia's actions only emboldens Moscow's aggression. U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink expressed horror over the tragic attack but focused on ending the war without directly implicating Russia.

