Left Menu

Diplomacy Under Fire: Zelenskiy's Critique of U.S. Embassy's Response

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed disappointment with the U.S. embassy's reaction to a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, critiquing their failure to specifically name Russia as the attacker. Zelenskiy emphasized the danger of silence and lauded those who directly criticize Russia’s role in ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 01:21 IST
Diplomacy Under Fire: Zelenskiy's Critique of U.S. Embassy's Response

In a serious rebuke, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the U.S. embassy's response to a deadly Russian missile attack in his hometown of Kryvyi Rih, which claimed 18 lives, including those of nine children.

Zelenskiy pointed out the embassy's reluctance to mention Russia explicitly, calling it a 'weak reaction' compared to other nations' embassies in Kyiv. He highlighted the importance of clear and direct communication in addressing such incidents.

The president argued that avoiding calling out Russia's actions only emboldens Moscow's aggression. U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink expressed horror over the tragic attack but focused on ending the war without directly implicating Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025