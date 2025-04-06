Diplomacy Under Fire: Zelenskiy's Critique of U.S. Embassy's Response
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed disappointment with the U.S. embassy's reaction to a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, critiquing their failure to specifically name Russia as the attacker. Zelenskiy emphasized the danger of silence and lauded those who directly criticize Russia’s role in ongoing conflicts.
In a serious rebuke, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the U.S. embassy's response to a deadly Russian missile attack in his hometown of Kryvyi Rih, which claimed 18 lives, including those of nine children.
Zelenskiy pointed out the embassy's reluctance to mention Russia explicitly, calling it a 'weak reaction' compared to other nations' embassies in Kyiv. He highlighted the importance of clear and direct communication in addressing such incidents.
The president argued that avoiding calling out Russia's actions only emboldens Moscow's aggression. U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink expressed horror over the tragic attack but focused on ending the war without directly implicating Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)