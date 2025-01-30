Left Menu

Fire Erupts in Unauthorised Tents at Prayagraj's Chatnag Ghat

A fire broke out at unauthorised tents in Prayagraj's Chatnag Ghat area, quickly controlled by fire officials without casualties. Previous incidents at Maha Kumbh, including a fatal stampede, prompt a judicial inquiry by UP. The religious event runs until February 26 with major rituals scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:17 IST
Fire Erupts in Unauthorised Tents at Prayagraj's Chatnag Ghat
A visual from the spot (Photo/UP Fire Department) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at 15 unauthorised tents in the Chatnag Ghat police station area of Prayagraj on Thursday. The swift response from fire officials ensured that the flames were extinguished without any reported casualties, officials confirmed.

UP Fire Department's Pramod Sharma stated, "We received the information promptly and managed to control and douse the fire effectively." He noted that the affected tents were set up without authorization, yet emphasized that the situation is now fully under control.

In a backdrop of previous unfortunate incidents at the ongoing Maha Kumbh, such as a deadly stampede earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken action. CM Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial aid package and called for a judicial inquiry. The Maha Kumbh festival, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26, featuring key ritual dates like February 3, 12, and 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025