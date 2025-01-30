Fire Erupts in Unauthorised Tents at Prayagraj's Chatnag Ghat

A fire erupted at 15 unauthorised tents in the Chatnag Ghat police station area of Prayagraj on Thursday. The swift response from fire officials ensured that the flames were extinguished without any reported casualties, officials confirmed.

UP Fire Department's Pramod Sharma stated, "We received the information promptly and managed to control and douse the fire effectively." He noted that the affected tents were set up without authorization, yet emphasized that the situation is now fully under control.

In a backdrop of previous unfortunate incidents at the ongoing Maha Kumbh, such as a deadly stampede earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken action. CM Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial aid package and called for a judicial inquiry. The Maha Kumbh festival, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26, featuring key ritual dates like February 3, 12, and 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)