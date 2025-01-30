Left Menu

Tripura's Financial Triumph: A Model of Efficient Management

Arvind Pangariya, chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, praised Tripura's financial management, highlighting its shift from agriculture to services and industry. The state discussed financial goals for 2026-27, proposing a new division of the divisible pool. Recommendations are expected by the end of October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent meeting, Arvind Pangariya, the chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, commended Tripura's adept financial management. Despite being a smaller state, Tripura has excelled in adopting efficient fiscal strategies.

The Finance Commission team engaged in detailed discussions with Tripura's officials regarding the state's financial goals from the fiscal year 2026-27 onwards. The conference included Chief Minister Manik Saha, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, and Chief Secretary JK Sinha.

Pangariya applauded Tripura's economic shift from agriculture to services and industry. He noted that only 30-31% of the workforce is now in agriculture, compared to the national average of 45%, marking significant growth. Tripura has proposed a 50% vertical share of the divisible pool, a change from the current 41:59 division between states and the Centre. Recommendations from the Finance Commission are anticipated by October 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

