Left Menu

H&M's Fashion Quest: Trends, Quality, and the Battle for Market Share

H&M's CEO Daniel Erver emphasizes the need for trendier and higher-quality fashion to compete with brands like Zara and Shein. The company is investing in marketing and social media influences to regain market share. H&M plans store refurbishments and Arket expansion for better customer engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:48 IST
H&M's Fashion Quest: Trends, Quality, and the Battle for Market Share
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to regain market share in the hyper-competitive fast-fashion industry, H&M is shifting focus from merely competing on price. CEO Daniel Erver stated in an interview with Reuters that the brand needs to enhance both trendiness and quality to offer customers better value.

Under Erver's leadership, the company is ramping up marketing efforts and accelerating product development. The aim is to attract fashion-conscious young women, a demographic seen as future industry shapers. Partnerships with social media influencers and pop stars like Charli XCX play a crucial role in this strategy.

As it aims to increase customer footfall, H&M is cutting back on its number of stores while revamping locations in key markets. The launch of Arket stores in several European countries is part of a broader tactic to encourage longer shopper visits, with plans to integrate cafés into store designs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025