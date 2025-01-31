KazTransOil to Export Kashagan Oil Via Strategic Pipeline

KazTransOil has announced plans to export approximately 22,000 metric tons of oil from the Kashagan oilfield in January through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, a strategic route for Eurasian energy transportation.

Kashagan, located offshore in the Caspian Sea, ranks among the most significant oil discoveries worldwide in recent decades. Its development is being led by a consortium of leading oil companies, including Eni, Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, KazMunayGaz, Inpex, and CNPC.

The BTC pipeline is a crucial energy conduit, connecting oil fields in Central Asia to European markets, thereby enhancing regional energy security and providing a reliable supply channel for Eurasian hydrocarbons.

