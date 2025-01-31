KazTransOil to Export Kashagan Oil Via Strategic Pipeline
KazTransOil aims to export 22,000 metric tons of oil from the Kashagan oilfield through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline in January. The Kashagan field, a significant recent discovery, is being developed by major oil companies like Eni, Shell, and ExxonMobil.
KazTransOil has announced plans to export approximately 22,000 metric tons of oil from the Kashagan oilfield in January through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, a strategic route for Eurasian energy transportation.
Kashagan, located offshore in the Caspian Sea, ranks among the most significant oil discoveries worldwide in recent decades. Its development is being led by a consortium of leading oil companies, including Eni, Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, KazMunayGaz, Inpex, and CNPC.
The BTC pipeline is a crucial energy conduit, connecting oil fields in Central Asia to European markets, thereby enhancing regional energy security and providing a reliable supply channel for Eurasian hydrocarbons.
