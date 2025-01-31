Left Menu

KazTransOil to Export Kashagan Oil Via Strategic Pipeline

KazTransOil aims to export 22,000 metric tons of oil from the Kashagan oilfield through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline in January. The Kashagan field, a significant recent discovery, is being developed by major oil companies like Eni, Shell, and ExxonMobil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:05 IST
KazTransOil to Export Kashagan Oil Via Strategic Pipeline
  • Country:
  • Russia

KazTransOil has announced plans to export approximately 22,000 metric tons of oil from the Kashagan oilfield in January through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, a strategic route for Eurasian energy transportation.

Kashagan, located offshore in the Caspian Sea, ranks among the most significant oil discoveries worldwide in recent decades. Its development is being led by a consortium of leading oil companies, including Eni, Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, KazMunayGaz, Inpex, and CNPC.

The BTC pipeline is a crucial energy conduit, connecting oil fields in Central Asia to European markets, thereby enhancing regional energy security and providing a reliable supply channel for Eurasian hydrocarbons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025