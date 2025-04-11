Left Menu

Farewell to Senior Congress Leader Sooranad Rajasekharan

Senior Congress leader Sooranad Rajasekharan passed away at 75 at a private hospital after battling cancer for some time. A member of the political affairs committee of the KPCC, his funeral will take place at his home in Chathannoor, Kollam district.

Senior Congress leader Sooranad Rajasekharan has passed away at a private hospital in Kerala. He was 75 years old.

Rajasekharan, a dedicated member of the political affairs committee of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), had been suffering from cancer for an extended period, as confirmed by party sources.

The funeral for Rajasekharan will be conducted in his hometown of Chathannoor, Kollam district, later this evening.

