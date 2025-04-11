Farewell to Senior Congress Leader Sooranad Rajasekharan

Senior Congress leader Sooranad Rajasekharan has passed away at a private hospital in Kerala. He was 75 years old.

Rajasekharan, a dedicated member of the political affairs committee of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), had been suffering from cancer for an extended period, as confirmed by party sources.

The funeral for Rajasekharan will be conducted in his hometown of Chathannoor, Kollam district, later this evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)