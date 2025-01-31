Left Menu

India Eyes Mongolia for Coking Coal: A Strategic Move

The Indian government is exploring the possibility of importing coking coal from Mongolia to diversify raw material sources for steel production. This move aims to optimize costs and reduce dependency on distant suppliers like Australia. It marks a significant step in ensuring resource availability and economic efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:38 IST
India Eyes Mongolia for Coking Coal: A Strategic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is actively investigating the option of importing coking coal from Mongolia, according to an anonymous official. This strategic initiative is targeted at diversifying India's sources for this crucial steel-making material.

Currently, India heavily relies on nations such as Australia to fulfill 80-90% of its coking coal demands. The vast distance involved in transporting these raw materials significantly increases production costs, posing a challenge for domestic steel manufacturers.

Through Mongolian imports, India hopes not only to increase the availability of coking coal but also to achieve cost optimization, thereby enhancing competitiveness in its steel industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025