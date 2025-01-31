India Eyes Mongolia for Coking Coal: A Strategic Move

The Indian government is actively investigating the option of importing coking coal from Mongolia, according to an anonymous official. This strategic initiative is targeted at diversifying India's sources for this crucial steel-making material.

Currently, India heavily relies on nations such as Australia to fulfill 80-90% of its coking coal demands. The vast distance involved in transporting these raw materials significantly increases production costs, posing a challenge for domestic steel manufacturers.

Through Mongolian imports, India hopes not only to increase the availability of coking coal but also to achieve cost optimization, thereby enhancing competitiveness in its steel industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)