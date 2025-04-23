Wall Street Rally: U.S.-China Trade Thaw Drives Market Surge
U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday, buoyed by easing U.S.-China trade tensions and quarterly earnings reports. Market indices soared as President Trump indicated no intentions of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. S&P 500 futures and major tech stocks rallied, signaling positive investor sentiment.
U.S. stocks staged a strong rebound on Tuesday, driven by hopeful signs in quarterly earnings reports and indications of easing U.S.-China trade tensions.
The rally gained momentum after President Donald Trump announced he plans to retain Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, counteracting his previous critical stance against him.
With S&P 500 futures up nearly 2% and tech giants like Amazon and Nvidia posting gains, investors remained optimistic, forecasting a continued upward trajectory for Wall Street.
