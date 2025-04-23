Left Menu

Wall Street Rally: U.S.-China Trade Thaw Drives Market Surge

U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday, buoyed by easing U.S.-China trade tensions and quarterly earnings reports. Market indices soared as President Trump indicated no intentions of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. S&P 500 futures and major tech stocks rallied, signaling positive investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 03:55 IST
Wall Street Rally: U.S.-China Trade Thaw Drives Market Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks staged a strong rebound on Tuesday, driven by hopeful signs in quarterly earnings reports and indications of easing U.S.-China trade tensions.

The rally gained momentum after President Donald Trump announced he plans to retain Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, counteracting his previous critical stance against him.

With S&P 500 futures up nearly 2% and tech giants like Amazon and Nvidia posting gains, investors remained optimistic, forecasting a continued upward trajectory for Wall Street.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025