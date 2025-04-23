Musk to Reduce Trump Advisory Role Amid Tesla Turmoil
Elon Musk will decrease his involvement in President Trump's administration to focus more on Tesla, following criticism of his cost-cutting efforts. Facing investor concerns and significant stock drops, Musk plans to cut back on his advisory role while addressing managerial issues at Tesla.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 03:58 IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a reduction in his advisory duties to President Donald Trump, marking a shift in focus towards addressing pressing issues at Tesla.
Musk's 130-day stint as a special government employee ends in late May, coinciding with mounting criticism and a decline in Tesla's stock value.
Under his leadership, the controversial cost-cutting measures within the Department of Government Efficiency have sparked legal battles and public protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
