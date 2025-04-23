Left Menu

Musk to Reduce Trump Advisory Role Amid Tesla Turmoil

Elon Musk will decrease his involvement in President Trump's administration to focus more on Tesla, following criticism of his cost-cutting efforts. Facing investor concerns and significant stock drops, Musk plans to cut back on his advisory role while addressing managerial issues at Tesla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 03:58 IST
Musk to Reduce Trump Advisory Role Amid Tesla Turmoil
Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a reduction in his advisory duties to President Donald Trump, marking a shift in focus towards addressing pressing issues at Tesla.

Musk's 130-day stint as a special government employee ends in late May, coinciding with mounting criticism and a decline in Tesla's stock value.

Under his leadership, the controversial cost-cutting measures within the Department of Government Efficiency have sparked legal battles and public protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025