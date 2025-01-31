BJP Condemns Sonia Gandhi Over Remarks on President Murmu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi following her remarks describing President Droupadi Murmu as a "poor thing." The BJP argues that such language highlights the Congress party's "elitist, anti-poor, and anti-tribal" tendencies. BJP President JP Nadda expressed condemnation of Gandhi's phrasing in a post on platform X, urging the Congress to apologize unconditionally to both the President and India's tribal communities.

Reacting to President Murmu's speech addressing the joint session of Parliament, Sonia Gandhi reportedly commented that the President appeared fatigued, referring to her as a "poor thing." BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called these comments inappropriate, emphasizing that President Murmu is neither weary nor diminished, and emphasized her strength as a leader who hails from a tribal background, thereby representing empowerment in the world's largest democracy.

Further criticism came from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who also demanded an apology from the Congress. He noted the President's significant contributions to the country and society and condemned any insinuation of weakness. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan echoed this sentiment, labeling the comments unprecedented and demanding rectification. President Murmu's address was notable for highlighting India's progress, from aspirations for becoming a developed nation to significant advancements in defense and infrastructure.

