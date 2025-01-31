African Union Launches MOVE AFRICA Project to Reframe Migration Narratives and Promote Development

In an effort to challenge the crisis-centric narrative surrounding migration in Africa, the African Union Information and Communication Directorate (AU ICD), in partnership with the African Union Liaison Office of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmBH (GIZ AU), has launched the MOVE AFRICA communications project. The initiative is designed to provide a more balanced, human-centered perspective on migration, showcasing its contributions to economic resilience, innovation, and cultural diversity, while addressing its challenges and opportunities.

Leslie Richer, Director of Information and Communication at the African Union Commission, emphasized the critical role of the MOVE AFRICA project in equipping journalists and storytellers with the necessary tools, training, and resources to amplify diverse voices. The project aims to foster balanced dialogue and create policy frameworks that promote safe, fair, and regular migration, moving beyond the typical crisis-driven narrative often associated with the topic.

Dr. Sabelo Mbokazi, Head of Labour, Employment & Migration at the African Union Commission, echoed the importance of the media in shaping public perceptions of migration. He noted that the way migration is reported significantly influences both public opinion and policymaking. While migration is frequently framed as a challenge, its potential as a catalyst for economic development, skills transfer, and social cohesion remains underrepresented. Dr. Mbokazi stressed that media professionals have a vital role to play in reshaping the discourse, emphasizing migration as a complex, multifaceted phenomenon rather than a crisis to be managed.

MOVE AFRICA arrives at a crucial time. Africa is home to over 40 million international migrants, representing 14.5% of the global migrant population. Remarkably, more than half (51%) of these migrants reside within the continent, highlighting the growing significance of intra-African mobility. Despite this, migration’s potential to drive regional integration, foster economic growth, and improve social cohesion remains underutilized. The initiative aims to support the successful implementation of continental migration policies such as the Migration Policy Framework for Africa (MPFA), the AU Free Movement of Persons Protocol (AU FMP), and the Joint Labour Migration Programme (JLMP).

Kokebe Hailegabriel, Head of Project Support to the African Union on Labour Migration and Free Movement of Persons, noted that MOVE AFRICA seeks to raise awareness and stimulate dialogue around migration’s challenges and opportunities. This project aims to strengthen political will and public support for migration-friendly policies, contributing to the creation of an integrated, economically dynamic Africa where migration acts as a driver of development, rather than being viewed solely as a challenge to be managed.

The MOVE AFRICA project is also proud to introduce its grantees—outstanding African-owned organizations selected to carry out the project’s objectives. These organizations will implement awareness campaigns, media engagements, capacity-building workshops, and policy dialogues, all designed to reshape migration narratives, challenge prevailing misconceptions, and amplify the voices of migrants across the continent.

The MOVE AFRICA initiative represents a pivotal shift in how migration is perceived and discussed in Africa. By focusing on the positive impacts of migration on regional integration and economic growth, the project aims to foster a future where migration is seen as an opportunity for development, enriching African societies and economies. Through this effort, the African Union seeks to promote a more informed, supportive environment for migration that benefits both migrants and host countries alike.