Himachal Pradesh Urges Centre for Infrastructure Boost

Himachal Pradesh CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu requested full funding from the central government for crucial infrastructure projects, including an international-standard airport and major railway lines. He also called for improvements to the Solan-Parwanoo highway during discussions with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:43 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ X @SukhuSukhvinder). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made a compelling case on Friday for the central government to fully finance the construction of an international-standard airport in the state. Currently, the state lacks such an airport, which Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized is critical for its development.

Speaking to reporters in Solan, Sukhu also addressed the deteriorating state of the Solan-Parwanoo highway. He revealed that discussions had been held with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, regarding potential redesign and realignment to improve the roadway. The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state's dedication to elevating living standards and driving governmental efficiency.

The event was attended by prominent figures including Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, MLA Vinod Sultanpuri, and others, underlining the significance of infrastructure development in the state. The CM's appeals underline a broader commitment to ensuring efficient governance and infrastructure enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

