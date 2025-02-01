Sudan: UN rights chief ‘alarmed’ by summary executions, attacks on civilians

Government forces and a rival military – the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – have been battling for control of the country since April 2023 in what Mr. Türk called a “senseless war”, which has recently taken an “even more dangerous turn for civilians” as reports of people brutally killed in ethnically targeted attacks mount.

In a statement released on Friday, the High Commissioner reported that at least 18 civilians, including one woman, were killed in seven separate incidents after SAF forces regained control of the area around Khartoum North – Sudan’s third largest city - on 25 January, according to verified information from the rights chief’s office (OHCHR).

Many of the victims were originally from the Darfur and Kordofan regions, raising concerns about targeted violence.

“These reports of summary executions, following similar incidents earlier this month in Al Jazirah State, are deeply disturbing,” said Mr. Türk.

“Such killings must not become normalised. Deliberately taking the life of a civilian or anyone not or no longer directly taking part in hostilities is a war crime,” he emphasised.

Disturbing threats circulate online

OHCHR is also investigating disturbing video footage that surfaced on 30 January, in which men in SAF uniforms and members of the Al Baraa Bin Malik Brigade in Khartoum North appear to read out a list of alleged RSF collaborators, saying "Zaili," which is Arabic for “killed”, after each name.

Meanwhile, further threats of violence have emerged, with a video showing a member of the same brigade threatening to slaughter residents of El Hadj Yusif in East Nile, another area of Khartoum North mainly inhabited by people from Darfur and Kordofan.

Mr. Türk urged all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian and human rights law.

“Independent investigations must be held into these incidents in line with relevant international standards,” he underscored.

Civilians under fire

Meanwhile, attacks on civilians by the RSF continue across Sudan.

In El Fasher, North Darfur, the Abu Shouk camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) was shelled again on 29 January, killing nine civilians, including two women and a child, and injuring at least 12 others.

Hospitals have also been targeted. On 24 January, a drone attack attributed to the RSF killed at least 67 people and injured 19 at Al-Saudi Maternity Hospital in El Fasher. The attack severely damaged the emergency unit, rendering it inoperable.

The hospital - the only facility providing specialised maternal care in the area - has now been struck twice this month and was shelled at least 13 times in 2024.

“Deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian objects are abhorrent,” Mr. Türk stated. “They must end immediately and so must incitement to violence against civilians,” he emphasised.

As violence escalates, Mr. Türk reiterated the urgent need for all parties to uphold their legal obligations and ensure the protection of civilians.