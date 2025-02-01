Bodhgaya Marathon: Running Towards Global Peace

The International Buddhist Confederation, in collaboration with the Bodhgaya Marathon Committee and supported by the Government of Bihar, is setting the stage for the Second Edition of the Bodhgaya Marathon, slated for February 16, 2025. The marathon, themed 'Run for Global Peace,' aims to foster compassion and unity amid the world's natural and man-made challenges.

The marathon is not just a test of physical endurance but a spiritual journey reflecting Buddhist teachings. Participants, including international runners and Indian Armed Forces, will traverse tracks steeped in spiritual history, mirroring the ancient path trodden by Gautama Buddha, with sights like Sujata Stupa and Dharmaranya Temple.

International participants from 18 countries will join forces in this event, showcasing the marathon as a symbol of global harmony. With prominent figures like Shri Kiren Rijiju and the 13th Kundeling Tatsak Rinpoche expected to grace the occasion, the marathon pledges a sacred and transformative experience for its roughly 3000 participants.

